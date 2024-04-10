HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $80.65. Approximately 108,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 602,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

