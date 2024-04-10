HC Wainwright Comments on CG Oncology, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $39.02 on Monday. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20.

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

