Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
