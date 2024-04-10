Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

