Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 19,645 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 488,557 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,699,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after acquiring an additional 199,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903,879. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

