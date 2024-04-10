Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

UNP stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 226,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,075. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.82.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

