Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.41. 345,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,052. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.67. The company has a market capitalization of $419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.90.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

