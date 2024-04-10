Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

