Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.