Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

