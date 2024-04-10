GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 781.5% in March

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, an increase of 781.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.02% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

TSL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 115,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -4.33.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.