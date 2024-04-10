Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

