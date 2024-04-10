Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 200,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 273,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.