Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

