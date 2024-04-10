Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.83

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 1528350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.20%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.58%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,414 shares of company stock worth $3,154,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

