Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

