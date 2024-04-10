Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
