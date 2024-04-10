Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 183,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 747,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.