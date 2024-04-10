GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.07. 598,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,139,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,388,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,287 shares of company stock worth $13,308,535 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

