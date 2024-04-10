GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

