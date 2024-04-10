General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

