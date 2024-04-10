Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $142.52. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $145.77.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

