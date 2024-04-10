Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

