Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 138,482 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,482 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 238,788 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 407,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,701,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,320,000 after buying an additional 4,393,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 4,365,397 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

