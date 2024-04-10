Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 948 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 1,669,998 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

