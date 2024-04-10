Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

