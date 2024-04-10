Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,594 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 4,890,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,285,895. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

