Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,482 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,397 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
