Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

RDVY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,852. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

