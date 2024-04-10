Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 58,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

