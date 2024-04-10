Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DVY stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,208. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.