Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.48. 229,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.32 and its 200-day moving average is $269.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

