Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 674,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,608. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

