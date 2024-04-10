Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,043. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

