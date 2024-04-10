Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,159,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,718,000 after buying an additional 415,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,107,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,528,000 after buying an additional 277,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,606. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

