Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,008,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.