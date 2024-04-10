G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 817.2% in March

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 817.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
G6 Materials Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 10,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.17. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 191.83% and a negative net margin of 154.24%.
G6 Materials Company Profile
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
