FY2025 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Raised by Zacks Research

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

