FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted by Zacks Research

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

IART stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

