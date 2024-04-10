FY2024 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after buying an additional 182,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

