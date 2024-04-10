Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stake Lowered by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Futu comprises 2.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after buying an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Futu by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 4,000.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 991,074 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Futu Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 589,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

