Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Freightos Price Performance
CRGOW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. Freightos has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Freightos
