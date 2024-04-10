Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 67,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

