Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,667 shares.The stock last traded at $45.05 and had previously closed at $45.52.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

