Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 210,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,542. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

