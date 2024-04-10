Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 3.4% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,842,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.46. 323,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

