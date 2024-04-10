Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.70 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

LON FOXT opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £164.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,689.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.64 ($0.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 23,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,828.20). 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

