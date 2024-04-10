Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of Fox Factory worth $76,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 401,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,458. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.