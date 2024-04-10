Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Fortune Minerals
