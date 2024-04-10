Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,834. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

