Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of FBIOP stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.91.
About Fortress Biotech
