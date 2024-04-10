Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 582,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,134,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,426,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.