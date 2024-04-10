Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 12,535,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,080,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

